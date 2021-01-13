Gold Service Scholarship defers 2021 competition schedule

The trustees of the Gold Service Scholarship have confirmed their decision to defer the 2021 competition schedule, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The trustees said that ongoing Covid restrictions prevent the normal process of the various stages of interviews, assessments and skill tests, which require personal interactions.

Trustee and chairman of the judges Edward Griffiths, CVO explained: “While this news is disappointing, we are committed to ensuring that our 2020 winning finalists and Scholar are able to take up their educational prizes, when it is safe to do so, during the late spring and summer of 2021.

“We will then launch our 2022 as usual, in September 2021. This competition will mark the 10th anniversary of The Gold Service Scholarship, so we are determined to celebrate the decade landmark throughout the stages of the competition, culminating in a glittering Awards Ceremony in February 2022.”

Chairman of the Trustees Alastair Storey added: “The hospitality industry is under huge stress due to closures and restrictions, and we feel that a period of recovery will be needed before we can start the next competition. We want to continue to encourage young people to consider a professional career in hospitality, and to nurture those who are doing great work in these challenging times.

“We are optimistic that 2021 will emerge stronger than ever, and that there will be many opportunities for young talent to shine, and the Gold Service Scholarship is ready to meet them as soon as it is possible to do so.”

The Gold Service Scholarship was set up to encourage young people into front-of-house food and beverage service, and to help them develop their skills and give them further opportunities to extend their knowledge.

The Gold Service Scholarship was launched in 2012 to encourage a lasting heritage of excellence in hospitality, and its Patron is Her Majesty The Queen.