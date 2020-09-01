Gold Service Scholarship shares update on competition and aims for 2021 revival

The Trustees of the Gold Service Scholarship have confirmed that it is not possible to proceed with the normal competition schedule under the current government guidelines and the ongoing pressure on the hospitality industry.

The Gold Service Scholarship was set up to encourage young people into front-of-house food and beverage service, and to help them develop their skills and give them further opportunities to extend their knowledge.

The Trustees feel that they have a responsibility to continue this objective, and to carry on the mentoring and motivation that the Scholarship provides for excellence in service.

It is hoped that the 2021 competition will take place as soon as it is practical and safe to do so, possibly in the early part of the New Year, and further details on scheduling will be announced once government advice on events becomes clearer.

Chairman of the Judges, Edward Griffiths, explained: “Whilst we are disappointed not to be able to commence the 2021 Scholarship schedule at the usual early autumn time, we want to reassure potential candidates that we look forward to the programme being rescheduled in the New Year.”

The Gold Service Scholarship was launched in 2012 to encourage a lasting heritage of excellence in hospitality, and its Patron is Her Majesty The Queen.