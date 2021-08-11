Gold Service Scholarship to host new masterclass series to mark 10 years

The Gold Service Scholarship is to host a series of video masterclasses as it releases its competition schedule for 2021/2022.

As it marks its 10th anniversary next year, the new video tutorials will provide sessions on key elements of front of house service.

Launching on August 10 on the Gold Service Scholarship website, the masterclasses will be presented by a variety of industry professionals, including past Scholars, and will cover topics such as ‘Decanting, Opening and Pouring Champagne’, ‘Carving a Chateaubriand’ and ‘Table Settings’, to ‘Classic Cocktail Making (two episodes)’, ‘Filleting a Dover Sole’, and ‘Preparing a Steak Tartare’.

Story continues below Advertisement

After a year break due to the pandemic, The 2021/2022 Gold Service Scholarship competition will open for applications from September 1, with a closing date of October 4.

The quarter final assessment days will be on 25 October 2021 (at the Hotel Café Royal) and 26 October 2021 (at The Langham).

The semi final will be held at Rosewood London at the end of November, and the final will be hosted by Corinthia London in January 2022, with the gala award ceremony in February 2022 at Claridge’s.

Trustee and chairman of the judges, Edward Griffiths, stated: “Having paused last year’s Scholarship due to Covid restrictions, the Trustees are hugely enthusiastic about the plans for this year’s competition, and we look forward to many applications from interested candidates, supported by their employers. More than ever, we are championing hospitality as an exciting and rewarding career option, and the Gold Service Scholarship is steadfast in its role of mentoring, nurturing and celebrating young talent in our industry.”