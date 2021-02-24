Gold Service Scholarship welcomes two new trustees

The Gold Service Scholarship has appointed two new trustees this month.

Knut Wylde, general manager at The Berkeley in London and Alessandro Fasoli, director of The Woodspeen in Berkshire and The Clockspire in Somerset, will join the Trustee roster of other senior industry figures.

Both have extensive backgrounds in the hospitality industry, spanning both hotels and restaurants and will bring a new dimension to the Gold Service Scholarship ahead of its return in September.

Chairman of the Trustees, Alastair Storey, commented: “Both Knut and Alessandro are great examples of leaders in the industry who have got an outstanding service ethic. Both have also been heavily involved in supporting the Gold Service Scholarship, and it is a privilege to have them on board to help guide the future of the Scholarship.”

The other Trustees include Willy Bauer (Founder), Edward Griffiths (Chairman of the Judges), Silvano Giraldin, Sergio Rebecchi, Thomas Kochs, Sarah Jayne Stanes, and Secretariat David Battersby.

Due to ongoing Covid-19 and UK Government restrictions, the Gold Service Scholarship 2021 programme was deferred, but it is intended that the 2022 schedule will launch in September 2021, marking the 10th anniversary of the Scholarship.