Winner of the Gold Service Scholarship 2022 announced

Thomas Gammella, Restaurant Manager at the Clockspire in Sherborne, Somerset, has been named the winner of the Gold Service Scholarship 2022.

The news was announced last night at a glamorous awards reception at Claridge’s hotel in London’s Mayfair, where more than 200 senior figures of the UK hospitality sector gathered to congratulate the new Scholar.

Chairman Alastair Storey commented: “Each year, the Gold Service Scholarship attracts some of the young leading lights of our industry, with the anticipation of learning new skills and contacts throughout the competition.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I am so impressed with the quality of the applicants, and their enthusiasm for hospitality. But we need many more young people to consider hospitality as a career – and we want to encourage students to realise that there are many dynamic opportunities in restaurants, hotels, catering companies and so many other hospitality outlets, where they can build an exciting career.”

Gammella initially joined The Clockspire as Deputy Restaurant Manager, before becoming Restaurant Manager.

Thomas Gammella, Gold Service Scholar 2022

He has previously worked in Milan as a waiter at both Ristorante Da Palmiro and Da Regina Irio, and as a trainee at Hotel dei Giardini.

There were eight finalists in total, who had undergone several rounds of assessments over the past few months, including various tasks and interviews that covered a range of front-of-house skills.

Special Commendation was also awarded to two finalists: Manon Gaillard, Senior Footman at the Royal Household, and Harry Champion, Private Members Club Manager of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.

Chairman of the Judges Edward Griffiths elaborated: “Thomas Gammella has shown himself to be a very personable and confident young man, with great front of house service skills, and he is a worthy Scholar.

“The judging process was once again a difficult task, faced with eight Winning Finalists, and all with such wonderful talent. They should all be proud of their achievement as we celebrate Thomas as the Scholar, and Manon Gaillard and Harry Champion as Commended Finalists. As we mark our 10th anniversary, we are encouraged to see such talent continuing to shine in our Industry.”

As the new Scholar, Gammella will enjoy a range of prizes with personalised opportunities to broaden his hospitality experience, including work experience at Buckingham Palace and the Mandarin Oriental in Bangkok, an educational visit to Laurent-Perrier and a four-day specialised course, together with all Winning Finalists, at Lausanne Hotel School.

The Gold Service Scholarship was launched in 2012 ‘to encourage a lasting legacy of excellence in hospitality’, and its Patron is Her Majesty The Queen.