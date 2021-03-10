Google offers hotels free booking links

Google is making it free for hotels to appear in booking links, as it looks to gain greater market share on the OTAs.

Previously the search site had offered hotel booking links via Hotel Ads, which display real-time pricing and availability for specific dates of travel, that Google claimed was ‘highly useful’ for users.

Now this service is available for free for hotels, and for existing advertisers, the free booking links can extend the reach of Hotel Ads campaigns.

Google explains that partners who already participate in the Hotel Prices API and Hotel Ads do not need to take any further action to appear in free booking links, and any hotel or travel company is eligible to participate via their Hotel Center account.

Over the coming months, Google will also continue to improve the onboarding process for new partners on Hotel Center and introduce tools that allow individual hotels to provide their rates and availability directly, ‘without complex technical requirements’.

