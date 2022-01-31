Gordon Ramsay to launch Restaurant 1890 at The Savoy

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is set to launch Restaurant 1890 at The Savoy in Covent Garden, his third dining concept at the hotel.

Restaurant 1890 by Gordon Ramsay is found in the space previously occupied by the D’Oyly Carte private dining room and boasts just 26 covers.

The restaurant’s concept is inspired by late chef Georges Auguste Escoffier, who joined The Savoy in 1890.

Restaurant 1890 will exclusively serve a tasting menu, which will be priced at £110 per person, with bespoke wine pairing options.

The tasting menu will offer seasonal, modern French dishes with European influences and the kitchen will be headed up by Executive Head Chef James Sharp.

Sharp has been with the Gordon Ramsay Group since 2015 and most recently acted as Senior Sous Chef at Ramsay’s Michelin-starred Pétrus restaurant in Knightsbridge.

He commented: “It’s always been a dream of mine to run an intimate tasting menu restaurant in such a beautiful location.”

Franck Arnold, Managing Director at The Savoy, added: “With 1890, our third exciting collaboration with Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, our guests will have a wonderfully contrasting choice of restaurants within the Savoy.

“Aesthetically stunning, with an elevated menu as befits its surroundings, 1890 reflects the Savoy’s history of providing luxurious, innovative experiences and we are very much looking forward to its opening.”

Ramsay already operates two F&B concepts at the famous hotel, namely The Savoy Grill which he first took over in 2003 and The River Restaurant, which opened late last year.

Sarah Rhone has been appointed as General Manager of Restaurant 1890, joining from Phil Howard’s Elystan Street in Chelsea, where she was also General Manager.

Emanuel Pesqueira has been named as Head Sommelier, having joined Ramsay’s restaurant group last year from private members’ club 67 Pall Mall, where he was Senior Sommelier.

Restaurant 1890 by Gordon Ramsay will open on 23 February 2022.