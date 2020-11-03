Government clears up confusion on check-out for hotel guests departing on November 5

It’s been confirmed by the cabinet office that hotel guests staying overnight on November 4 and departing the next day, can do so as planned, when the second lockdown for England comes into force on November 5.

The new rules are set to be implemented from 00.01 on November 5, which called into question the check-out process for guests staying the night before.

Now it’s been confirmed that guests at hotels or in holiday accommodation on Wednesday evening will be able to complete their stay and depart on their scheduled planned date, thanks to UKHospitality’s chief executive Kate Nicholls taking to social media to confirm the guidelines.

Breakfast will be required to be served via room service only.

Despite the clarification, many hoteliers on Twitter reported cancellations, saying it was ‘too little too late’ for the information.

Time Hunter-Davies, the owner of The Dunvegan, a restaurant & rooms located in Dunvegan on the Isle of Sky tweeted: “Too late. All our bookings now cancelled – even in Scotland Tier 1. Across hotel and self catering.”

Eric Snaith, chef/owner of Titchwell Manor Hotel added: “That was our plan but sadly 90% cancelled, as they were trying to follow the info.”