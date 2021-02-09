Government confirms meeting with petitioners for Minister of Hospitality

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that the Minister for Small Business, Consumers and Labour Markets, Paul Scully, will meet with petitioners calling for a Minister for Hospitality.

The meeting was agreed after Chair of the Petitions Committee, Catherine McKinnell MP, wrote to the Prime Minister urging him to engage with the hospitality sector after raising the issue at the latest session of the Liaison Committee.

Petitioners including Claire Bosi, Editor of Chef & Restaurant Magazine, will discuss their petition Create a Minister for Hospitality in the UK Government, which was signed by more than 208,000 people.

A debate on this petition was held on 11 January, where Members across the House called for a dedicated Minister for Hospitality.

Chair of the Petitions Committee, Catherine McKinnell MP, said: “Whilst I welcome the Prime Minister’s decision to agree to our call for the Government to meet with petitioners and hear their concerns about the need for greater support for the hospitality sector, I hope that the Prime Minister himself will consider their request that he creates a Minister for Hospitality to oversee Government delivery for this crucial diverse sector.

“The hospitality industry has been hit particularly hard during the pandemic, and remains vulnerable. Thousands of businesses are struggling and unclear about what lies ahead in the coming months, it is essential there is a focused voice within Government to represent the hospitality sector to ensure its place as a key driver of economic and cultural growth in every community.”

Last month, the Petitions Committee wrote a letter to the Prime Minister, highlighting that hospitality is one of the few industries which exists in all parts of the country, covering the arts, culture and tourism.

It notes that the sector will play a crucial role in the recovery from the Covid-19 recession, particularly in providing jobs for young people.