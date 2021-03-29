Government confirms wedding show rounds cannot take place until May 17

UKHospitality has confirmed that the government is not permitting wedding show rounds before May 17.

There has been continued confusion over the rules after it was announced that site visits for business meetings and events could take place in England from today, March 29, and whether this included visiting a hotel or venue for wedding purposes.

In line with the lifting of the stay at home order, it was confirmed that ‘visiting a business event venue for the purpose of viewing the venue for a future booking for a work-based event (even if the venue is otherwise closed) is permitted if this cannot be reasonably done from home’, Duncan Parish, head of tourism at DCMS told the HBAA.

UKHopsitality’s Kate Nicholls has now clarified that this does not include wedding show rounds, which will only be permitted once a venue is open on May 17.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Nicholls said: “Govt confirms that wedding show rounds cannot take place until the wedding venue is open for leisure visits e.g hotels cannot show round for weddings until 17 May.”

She added: “I am seeking further clarification on details, but have reported what we were told on Friday – showrounds no earlier than when they are open to public.”

The government has now published guidance for weddings HERE.

From today weddings and civil partnership ceremonies of six can take place but only in exceptional circumstances and receptions are not permitted.

On April 12, weddings and civil partnership ceremonies are permitted for up to 15 people in Covid-19 Secure venues that are permitted to open or where a broader exemption applies.

Receptions can take place with up to 15 people in the form of a sit down meal and in any Covid-19 secure outdoor venue that is permitted to open. This includes hotels with outdoor dining facilities in line with the reopening roadmap.

Step 3, no earlier than May 17, will see weddings permitted for up to 30 people in Covid-19 secure venues that are permitted to open.

Receptions can also proceed with up to 30 people in an indoor venue, or outdoors.