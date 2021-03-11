Government extends ban on commercial evictions until June 30

The Housing Secretary, Robert Jenrick, has announced that the Government has extended the ban on commercial evictions until to 30 June in order to help support businesses during the re-opening phase.

In addition, the Government has also launched a call for evidence on commercial rents to help monitor the overall progress of negotiations between tenants and landlords.

The call for evidence will also set out potential steps that government could take after 30 June, ranging from a phased withdrawal of current protections to legislative options targeted at those businesses most impacted by COVID-19.

UKHospitality welcomed the announcements of the extension of the lease forfeiture moratorium.

UKHospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said: “Extending the moratorium is a sensible and positive step by the Government. It was really the only option for businesses that are on the brink of reopening but have piled up so much rent debt over the past year.

“It is even more encouraging to see the Government issuing a call for evidence on the possibility of additional measures to solve the rent crisis. Rent debt has spiralled to unmanageable levels for too many businesses through no fault of their own. We have reached an impasse that threatens the survival of many businesses right at the moment that they are looking to reopen and rebuild.

“The Government’s suggestion of a phased approach and targeted legislation could provide the flexibility combined with the incentive our businesses need. We hope that this motivates landlords to come to the table with meaningful concessions. Refusal to do so would force the Government to go down the legislative route, which would cause greater delays and trigger further business closures, even upon reopening, due to unsustainable levels of debt with no end in sight.”