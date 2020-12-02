Government pinpoints transmission risk in hospitality sector to ‘four types of evidence’

The government has published a short report on the transmission risk in the hospitality sector, in a bid to clarify its decisions on the new restrictions coming into force today.

The vague report points to four types of evidence and say they are ‘consistent in supporting the view that hospitality venues are a significant risk for transmission’.

Data from SAGE claims that there is a higher risk for those that are ‘close, prolonged, indoors, face-to-face-to-face, in poorly ventilated and/or crowded spaces, or involve “loud” activities’, as well as saying that the effects of alcohol are likely to ‘exacerbate difficulties’ with social distancing.

The report also says that the ‘general picture’ in the UK is that it has only been possible to get the R consistently below 1 in places where there have been substantial restrictions on hospitality.

Incredibly, the government also references data from epidemiological analysis of outbreaks in Japan, China, South Korea, and Indonesia, noting that their largest superspreading events originated from pubs, clubs, restaurants, gyms and wedding venues.

An analysis of 3,184 cases in Japan identified 61 case-clusters that were observed in healthcare and other care facilities, restaurants and bars, workplaces, and music events.

Hoteliers across the country voiced their dismay and disbelief at the report.

James McComas, general manager at Champneys Eastwell Manor said on LinkedIn: “Surely those case sizes are irrelevant, not least of all as they’re not even in the UK. What bearing does an outbreak of 12 from a bar in Vietnam have on industry in the UK? The analysis shows no causal link – only commonality. How many of the subjects also filled up with petrol or shopped in a supermarket?”

To read the full report information, click HERE