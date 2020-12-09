Government releases updated advice for businesses in event of confirmed Covid-19 cases

The government has produced a series of action cards that provide instructions for businesses on what to do in the event of a confirmed case of coronavirus in the organisation.

The early outbreak management cards are sector-specific and centre around four key steps, with hotels and other guest accommodation having its own dedicated advice card.

The four key steps are confirm, contacts, check and call, detailing how best to manage a possible outbreak in your establishment.

The card also confirms which symptoms to look for, how best to identify who that person has been in contact with and when action should be taken to call your local Health Protection Team.

To download the information, click HERE