Government responds to petition for Minister of Hospitality role

A petition submitted to the UK government to create a Minister of Hospitality role has had a response from parliament.

The petition, started in October and backed by a number of leading industry figures such as Robin Hutson, CEO at The Pig Hotels, chef Tom Kerridge and Marcus Wareing, called for the sector to have a voice in government to bring suggestions to the chancellor and policy makers directly.

The petition argued that that ‘unlike arts or sports, UK hospitality does not have a dedicated minister’ and such a role would liaise with industry representatives that would have been ‘beneficial to government and the industry during the pandemic’.

Story continues below Advertisement

At 20,000 signatures, the petition garnered a response from government, who said this:

“Responsibility for the hospitality sector is shared by Ministers in the Departments for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, and Digital, Culture, Media & Sport.

“The Government recognises the importance of the UK’s hospitality sector, which plays a vital role in supporting local communities up and down the country and the UK economy. The sector is extremely broad, ranging from the arts and entertainment to pubs, cafes and restaurants, and as such responsibility for the sector as a whole is shared by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport.

“Ministers in both Departments have worked closely with business leaders and representative bodies from across the sector throughout the pandemic to ensure that the interests of the hospitality businesses and their employees are fully represented within Government.

“Hospitality sector business leaders were consulted on the Government’s Covid-secure guidance for businesses, and ministerial engagement with the sector has helped to shape the Government’s extensive package of business support measures, which has included the job retention scheme, reduced VAT, rates relief, the commercial rent moratorium, hospitality grants, loan support schemes, the self-employed income support scheme, regulatory easements to support outdoor hospitality and the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.”

The petition however, still needs support. At 100,000 signatures, the petition will be considered for debate in parliament and will get one step closer to achieving its goal.

TO SIGN THE PETITION, CLICK HERE