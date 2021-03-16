Government seeks views on role of Covid-status certification

The government is calling for views on the role of Covid-status certification in the UK’s recovery from the pandemic, giving hospitality businesses the chance to have their say.

As set out last month in the Prime Minister’s Covid-19 roadmap, the Government is looking at whether certification could help to reopen the economy, reduce restrictions on social contact and improve safety.

Covid-19 status certification involves using testing or vaccination data on a voluntary basis to confirm in different settings that people have a lower risk of transmitting Covid-19 to others.

The two-week consultation – which is being led by the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster – is considering the ethical, equalities, privacy, legal and operational aspects of a possible certification scheme, and what limits, if any, should be placed on organisations using certification.

The Government has today published a call for evidence to ensure that the review considers a broad range of interests and concerns.