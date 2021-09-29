Grade-I listed guest house in ‘most sought-after street in Bath’ goes on the market for £2m

Knight Frank has been appointed to sell the 18-century guest house in Bath, The Kennard, situated on the city’s ‘most sought-after street’.

The Kennard is a converted former townhouse by Thomas Baldwin and comprises 12 recently refurbished bedrooms over five floors on the popular Henrietta Street in Bath.

The site, which also includes a garden, large breakfast room and on-street parking, is seeking offers in excess of £2m.

Josh Aspland-Robinson, senior surveyor in the Knight Frank Hotels team, comments: “We are thrilled to act as sole selling agents for the sale of The Kennard in Bath. The business enjoys high profit conversions with forward bookings set to exceed pre-COVID performance. The Kennard offers a purchaser the opportunity to take advantage of a highly successful business in a prime regional location.

“Since purchasing the asset in 2016, our client has completed a comprehensive refurbishment, increasing the quality and appeal of the business. Following the impact of Covid-19, there has been an unprecedented level of demand for domestic tourism and hotels assets in the South West are increasingly being sought after.”