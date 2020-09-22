Grade II-listed castle for sale for the first time in more than 100 years

Willersley Castle, a Grade II-listed, 18th century mansion house in the Derbyshire Dales, is calling for a new owners as the plot goes up for sale for the first time in 100 years.

The site has a guide price of £4m.

The property is currently owned by Christian Guild Hotels, who bought the building from Sir Albert Hall in 1927, and operated as a 30-bedroom hotel, with an additional 14-bedroom mews block.

The 30,000 sq ft mansion house sits on 65 acres of private mature grounds and gardens and includes a detached period coach house, a lodge gatehouse, stable block, swimming pool, gym area, grass tennis courses and private river access with a natural source of Derbyshire Dales spring water.

Nearby buildings have also been modified to become sympathetic extras, including a medieval bridge chapel, a fishing pavilion and a warehouse on the recently created Cromford Canal.

A large coach-house and stables complex were built north-east of the house and a farm and walled kitchen garden to the north-east of the park.

Close to the Peak District National Park, the Arkwright Estate was originally built for Sir Richard Arkwright and inside the hotel, many original features remain, including Robert Adam fireplaces and a dome-covered ‘Well Gallery’.