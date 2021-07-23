Grade-II listed Shepherd’s Hall in Bristol to be converted into aparthotel under new agreement

Serviced apartment and aparthotel operator, Your Apartment, has signed a deal to manage a new site at the Grade-II listed Shepherd’s Hall development in Bristol.

Directors and brothers Charlie and Toby Guest have committed to a long-term management deal that will see the firm operate 25 new serviced apartments once a renovation completes in late 2022.

The Old Market site is currently going through a conversion project, after ‘long-term negotiations’ and the securing of investors whilst the duo worked closely with Bristol City Council to repurpose and restore the building.

Director & co-founder of Your Apartment, Toby Guest has commented: “This is a unique project for us. After pursuing and being granted planning permission during March 2021 and we have been working side by side with the councils’ Heritage and Conservation Department, architects and developers.”

Shepherd’s Hall will comprise of 25 new short-term lets including studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

It will be the third property in the Your Apartment portfolio, joining another aparthotel in Clifton Village in Bristol and a soon-to-launch second site in Cardiff.

Co-founded by Bristol born brothers Charlie & Toby Guest in 2017, the duo launched Your Apartment – Clifton Village in Bristol three years later.

Your Apartment in Cardiff will open in 2021.