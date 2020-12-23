Graduate Hotels, Cambridge & Oxford

Graduate Hotels

Location: Cambridge and Oxford

OPENING DATE: Spring 2021

Story continues below Advertisement

US-formed, Graduate Hotels, will debut its first European properties in Cambridge and Oxford, in spring 2021.

The 148-bedroom Graduate Cambridge, situated along the banks of the River Cam, will be surrounded by the University of Cambridge. The hotel, previously the Doubletree by Hilton Cambridge City Centre, will undergo a complete interior renovation that will include all rooms, common spaces, fitness club and pool. A ground floor conversion will see the addition of Poindexter, Graduate Hotels’ signature café and bar concept, as well as the renovation of the full-service restaurant.

The Oxford property will be situated within the University of Oxford and its iconic colleges, including Trinity and St. John’s. The design of the 151-bedroom hotel will take inspiration from the university’s history. Previously the Macdonald Randolph Hotel, the property will undergo comprehensive interior and exterior renovations throughout all of the guest rooms, the lobby and common spaces.