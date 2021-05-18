Grantley Hall invests in key F&B appointments including new director of restaurants and bars

Grantley Hall has announced the appointment of three new positions to its food and beverage team, including the newly-created role of director of restaurants and bars as it looks to strengthen its dining offering following its win of a Michelin star in January.

The appointments which will bolster the 70-strong team include Mark Morris as director of restaurants and bars, Alexandra Chlistalla as food & beverage manager and Shane Zhao, head chef of bar & restaurant EightyEight.

With over 25 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, Mark Morris joins Grantley Hall as director of restaurants and bars which is a newly created position. He joins from All Work & Social in Manchester where he worked closely with the owner to launch the pioneering concept of integrating work, hospitality and wellness.

Beginning his career in London on the drinks side of the business, Morris opened the highly-acclaimed Milk & Honey, and spent eight years with Gaucho Restaurants before moving to Leeds to oversee the operations for D&D’s northern outlets.

Working closely alongside Morris will be Alexandra Chlistalla, coming on board as food & beverage manager where she’ll have responsibility for the day-to-day service execution across Fletchers, Bar & Restaurant EightyEight, Norton Bar & Courtyard, Valeria’s Champagne & Cocktail Bar, The Drawing Room, Banqueting in the Grantley Suite and in-room dining.

Prior to joining the team at Grantley Hall, the German-born foodie held the position of food & beverage manager at The Grand Hotel in York where she spent several years. Beginning her career with Marriott International with whom she spent seven years, working in their Bournemouth and central London properties, mainly London Marriott County Hall.

Following that, Chlistalla joined Shangri-La and was based at their hotel in The Shard before moving to Yorkshire.

Weike Zhao (Shane) joins Grantley Hall as the head chef of the hotel’s successful Pan Asian restaurant, Bar & Restaurant EightyEight.

Prior to joining the team at Grantley Hall, she held the position of head chef at the highly-acclaimed Chophaus in Leeds.

Andrew McPherson, general manager of Grantley Hall comments; “Our newest team members will join our stellar line-up of incredible culinary talent who have succeeded in propelling Grantley Hall to the forefront of the North Yorkshire dining scene following our opening in summer 2019.

“Morris, Chlistalla and Zhao will be working alongside our experienced senior F&B team including Simon Crannage, executive chef of Grantley Hall; Craig Atchinson, head chef of Fletchers; Stefan Rose, head pastry chef and Lucy Hyder, banqueting chef.”

Grantley Hall opened in 2019.