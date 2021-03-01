Grants available to help businesses reduce carbon footprint

A new grant funding pot of £850,000 has been made available to help small and medium sized enterprises in Berkshire, Bedfordshire, Milton Keynes, and Northamptonshire to reduce the energy consumption and carbon emissions of their commercial premises.

The Low Carbon Workspaces programme is delivering grants of between £1,000 and £5,000 to SMEs to help fund up to a third of the cost of eligible projects which cover energy saving measures including lighting systems (e.g. LED lighting), heating and cooling upgrades, renewable energy systems (e.g. solar panels), equipment upgrades, and building fabric improvements.

Programme Manager Daniel Cope explains: “These grants are intended to help businesses implement positive changes to ensure that they are working towards building a more sustainable future and saving money.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Investing in low carbon measures can help businesses reduce overheads, cut carbon emissions, and boost eco-credentials and be part of the nationwide goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.”

A dedicated Project Officer will be available to guide businesses through the process, advising them on how to tackle energy consumption, helping identify suitable projects for funding and providing support to businesses struggling to take their first step towards sustainable practices.

Businesses can check their eligibility for a grant and identify suitable projects at www.lowcarbonworkspaces.co.uk.