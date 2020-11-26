Grayshott Spa closes permanently after 50 years in business

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the permanent closure of the Grayshott Spa in Surrey, as the business ceases trading with ‘immediate effect’.

Grayshott Spa was a leading spa and wellness resort in Hindhead and had been in business for 50 years, with manager Sheila McCann saying that closure had become ‘unevitable’ after the two lockdowns for England.

The property comprised 59 bedrooms and 39 treatment rooms.

A statement from McCann posted on the hotel’s website she said that the impact of Covid-19 and the restrictions of the second lockdown, meant the business was ‘no longer considered viable’ and that the shareholders of the business are now ‘reviewing and weighing options going forward’.

She added that deposits for future stays will be refunded to guests and those with gift vouchers will also be reimbursed.

The statement said: “We shall miss you all but 2020 is an unprecedented year for many more reasons than Grayshott Spa closure. We hope that all of our guests and followers continue to stay positive and be proactive with your health and wellbeing.

We are proud of the work we have done and knowledge we have shared on the path towards improving the health and wellbeing of our guests. We thank you sincerely for your trust, confidence and loyal patronage over the decades. The Grayshott team were always inspired by the knowledge that we helped so many and that Grayshott became a special place for our loyal guests, so we hope that all our guests are left with fond memories and the knowledge they need maintain good health and wellbeing through life.”

Grayshott Spa was acquired by family-run Lanserhof Group and London & Regional Properties in 2017 as part of the group‘s expansion plans. It also invested in a refurbishment plan to focus on the spa’s medical wellness offering.