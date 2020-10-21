Greater Manchester to be placed into Tier 3 from Friday

Bars and pubs in Greater Manchester will be forced to close on Friday unless serving a ‘substantial meal’ after the city was placed into Tier 3 category of restrictions by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The decision has been made after the government failed to reach a deal with local leaders who have been pushing for further support for businesses before the city is pushed into the higher tier.

Greater Manchester will be placed under the new restrictions from Friday at midnight and people will also be advised against travel in and out of the area.

Prior to the announcement from Johnson, there have been 10 days of talks over moving Greater Manchester to tier 3, with major Andy Burnham demanding more funding for businesses who will be impacted by the changes.

Johnson said that the government is offering a ‘comprehensive package of support’ with Greater Manchester due to receive £22m ‘on top of the £1bn we are providing in funding for local authorities across the whole country’, he said.

This morning, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the “door is open” to more talks on the package to support businesses and employees.

Local leaders had asked for at least £65m before talks broke down.

Around 2.8 million people in Greater Manchester will be impacted by the new restrictions. The area is the second to be place into tier 3, following Liverpool.