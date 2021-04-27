Grove of Narberth becomes first Welsh hotel addition to Small Luxury Hotels of the World

Grove of Narberth has become the first Welsh hotel to join Small Luxury Hotels of the World portfolio.

The addition of the 25-bedroom hotel and Fernery restaurant, owned by Neil and Zoe Kedward, marks SLH’s 39th hotel in the UK.

The Grove of Narberth has been working on six newly-refurbished rooms within original 15th century stone cottages during its closure, with the look spearheaded by acclaimed designer Martin Hulbert.

New garden suites feature lounges in new garden glass boxes to ‘bring the inside out’.

The new additions add to the hotel’s 10 guest rooms and 15 suites.

Grove of Narberth will reopen on May 17.

Thomas Agius Ferrante, general manager, Grove of Narberth, said: “The team are poised and ready to welcome back guests to our beautiful hotel and joining Small Luxury Hotels of the World comes at the perfect time. We’re so pleased to be part of the SLH family since they share the same values – an independently minded philosophy, delivering relaxed yet excellent hospitality and most of all, championing all the great reasons to stay in a small hotel.”

Daniel Luddington, senior vice president of development, Small Luxury Hotels of the World, said: “Grove of Narberth is another standout addition to Small Luxury Hotels of the World, a perfect fit with its stylish and homely interiors and its informal, unbuttoned feel. From the top-class service to the sensational food and beverage programme, we’re excited to introduce the property to SLH guests, especially at a time when staycations are the number one choice of travel.”

Picture credit: Owen-Howells-Photography-0005