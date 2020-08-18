Grove of Narberth promotes general manager to role of hotel director

Five-star hotel in Pembrokeshire, Grove of Narberth has promoted its general manager Thomas Agius Ferrante to the role of hotel director.

Agius Ferrante joined the team at the hotel, which is owned by Zoe and Neil Kedward, in early 2019 from his role of hotel manager at The Phoenicia in Malta.

As a result of his promotion, Agius Ferrante will also have a position on the newly-formed executive management board for the wider group of businesses, the Seren Collection, which includes the Michelin-starred Beach House Restaurant and the Coast Restaurant in Saundersfoot.

Neil Kedward, managing director of The Seren Collection said: “Since Thomas joined us in South West Wales, he has taken real ownership of the business, tightened up our operations and significantly grown revenues whilst carefully maturing our service standards which is clear to see. He has become a key part of our future vision for the hotel and we know he has the ambition and natural capability to keep growing with us in the years ahead.”

Agius Ferrante started his career as a chef before moving into senior management roles at One Aldwych and The Berkeley where he spent seven years as food and beverage operations manager.

Commenting on his promotion at the Grove of Narberth, he says: “I am so happy to have accepted a Directorship here at Grove. I have thoroughly enjoyed the journey so far and am excited by the challenge of taking the hotel forward along with our team here in Pembrokeshire. I look forward to implementing our exciting plans alongside Neil and Zoe as we continue to build on Grove’s achievements to date.”