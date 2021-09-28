Growing aparthotels brand is in seventh heaven

Adagio Aparthotels has opened a new location in Sutton, becoming the brand’s seventh UK property and third aparthotel in London.

Adagio London Sutton Point features 59 apartments, all equipped with a living room with sofa and television, a separate bedroom, a kitchenette, an office area, as well as a carefully designed bathroom.

The spacious setting and various services available from ‘The Circle’ lobby concept – which includes a grocery shop, lounge and object library – provides a hybrid space for use.

Residents at the aparthotel can also enjoy the use of a private gym.

The architectural design of the 4-star aparthotel has been devised by British interior designer, Philip Watts.

The design incorporates raw materials, often associated with industrial settings such as concrete and black metal, along with muted colours to create a pure, relaxing, and calm interior, ideal for long stays.

Sutton is the seventh UK opening for Adagio, following launches in London Stratford, London Brentford, Leicester, Edinburgh, Birmingham, and Liverpool.

The company has ambitions to reach a network of 200 aparthotels worldwide by 2024.