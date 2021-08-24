Guestline to support Team of the Year at Boutique Hotelier Awards 2021

Guestline has joined forces with the Boutique Hotelier Awards 2021 to support the Team of the Year category for the October event.

The hospitality technology platform said it was ‘delighted’ to sponsor the inaugural awards this year and ‘shine a light on the remarkable job hoteliers carry out’.

New for this year, The Boutique Hotelier Awards will reward the best hotels in the country, recognise the most innovative new products and mark the achievements of excellent staff and employers in the hospitality sector, after an incredibly challenging year.

Now Guestline will support the Team of the Year category and present the award to the winner on the night of October 4, at the event held at Chelsea Harbour Hotel.

A spokesperson from Guestline said: “The Team of the Year award is a great fit for us as we’re all about personable technology at Guestline; giving hoteliers both the systems and the advice they need to enhance the guest experience and make their teams and operations more efficient.

“Guestline believe that time is your most precious resource and that it’s better spent delighting guests than managing the mundane. That’s why our end-to-end hotel technology platform covering Operations, Distribution, Payments and Guest Experience has been designed to give hoteliers more GuestTime.

“We look forward to celebrating the shining stars of our amazing industry and congratulate all the staff and employers that have been nominated.”

The Boutique Hotelier Awards 2021 will be black tie and will include a sparkling champagne reception and three-course dinner, as well as the presentation of awards to the country’s best hotels and spas, alongside the greatest brands they sell.

Key members of staff and teams will also be applauded.

The event will be a fantastic opportunity to catch up and socialise with colleagues and peers as well as meeting new faces for the first time in over a year.

During the ceremony we will present awards across 12 dedicated hotel and supplier categories, as well as a special Lifetime Achievement Award.

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, contact Richelle Rimmer Richelle.rimmer@itppromedia.com