Halifax hotel hits the market for £1.5m

The 39-bedroom three-star White Swan Hotel, Halifax, West Yorkshire is being sold by Colliers International, off a guide price of £1.5m on behalf of FICO Corporation.

The four-storey Grade-II listed property is currently operated by Jupiter Hotels and comprises a range of public areas, including a breakfast room, restaurant and two large conference rooms, alongside its bedrooms.

The White Swan Hotel also owns a popular restaurant and retail shop, which are currently leased out.

The White Swan Hotel originally opened in 1858 and occupies an excellent trading location right in the heart of the town centre yet is still accessible by car, close to the full range of amenities the area offers.

Robert Smithson, senior surveyor, hotels agency at Colliers International commented: “This town centre hotel provides an exciting opportunity for new owners to re-establish a strong business as Halifax is strategically well located being within easy access to a number of major areas of population and significant transport links including Leeds, Bradford and Manchester.

“Furthermore, the hotel is in an ideal location to explore West Yorkshire and its shopping, Pennines and Bronte Country as well as visit corporate businesses so would welcome trade and tourist customers alike.”