Hamish Ferguson, Resort director, Carden Park

Carden Park in Cheshire started 2020 with a bang, opening the doors to its new £10m spa and wellness facility after two years in the making. The new addition within the hotel’s 1,000-acre estate boasts the UK’s largest spa gardens and almost immediately proved a hit with locals and visitors to the north.

Since then, the investments, and the fame, have picked up pace, with resort director Hamish at the helm. Ferguson was part of the original team who opened Carden Park Hotel in 1996 when it was operated by De Vere and was there when the property went independent in 2014.

Over the last 12 months, significant projects have been undertaken at the hotel, with £250k being spent on its new Vines restaurant as well as £300k invested into new gym facilities. Not to mention the hotel was chosen as a location for the campmates from ITV’s 2020’s I’m A Celebrity. There is enormous pressure to meet sky-high expectations, but the hotel’s awareness to keep evolving ensures guests never leave disappointed.