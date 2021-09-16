Hand Picked Hotels completes on three new acquisitions on the Channel Islands

Hand Picked Hotels has completed its acquisition of three hotels in the Channel Islands, taking the group’s portfolio to 22.

The family-owned group has now taken over Fermain Valley and Ziggurat hotels in Guernsey and The Braye Beach Hotel in Alderney, first announced in May 2021.

The deal adds to the three properties already owned and operated by Hand Picked Hotels on the Channel Islands; The Grand Jersey in St Helier, L’Horizon Beach Hotel in St Brelade’s Bay and St Pierre Park Hotel in St Peter Port.

The three new hotels in the group were previously owned by Derek Coates and operated as part of the Vista Hotel group. Guernsey’s Ziggurat Hotel was first put on the market in 2018 with a price tag of £2.45m. The hotel comprises 14 bedrooms and a 60-cover restaurant.

Fermain Valley went up for sale in the same year for £9m. The hotel features 45 bedrooms, an indoor pool, outdoor terrace, private cinema and events room, situated in 3.35 acres. There are also three restaurants.

Braye Beach Hotel boasts an enviable position on the beach and comprises 27 bedrooms plus a handful of restaurants and a bar.

Julia commented: “We are delighted to have acquired these authentic destination hotels in Guernsey and Alderney which perfectly complement our existing resort hotels in the Channel Islands – St Pierre Park in Guernsey and Jersey’s L’Horizon Beach and Grand Jersey hotels. Each of these hotels has a presence and a purpose within its community, and is supported by a passionate and dedicated team with exceptional local knowledge to inspire our guests on their island visit.”