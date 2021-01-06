Hand Picked Hotels sinks £1.5m into spa investment at Fawsley Hall

Hand Picked Hotels has unveiled plans for a significant refurbishment of the spa and health club at Fawsley Hall Hotel in Northamptonshire.

The £1.5m project will see the introduction of a new glazed wellness area and the outdoor hydro pool expanded with additional heat experiences as well as extensive landscaping.

The poolside area inside will be renovated, with new sauna and steam rooms unveiled and changing areas upgraded.

The gym will be extended and a new coffee shop created.

The facilities at the hotel will close for around three months and is expected to open fully in early summer.

Hand Picked Hotels’ Group health club and spa manager, Lesley Bacon commented: “I am delighted to be able to share these exciting plans with our hotel and spa guests, and of course our loyal health club members. This sizeable renovation programme has been carefully designed to provide them with truly first-class facilities both inside and out, and will underline Fawsley Hall’s position as a leading destination for spa breaks and wellness in the Midlands.”