Harbour Hotel Southampton unveils new autumnal look for its HarBAR

Harbour Hotel Southampton has unveiled a new autumnal look for its 6th floor HarBAR, with a new menu and pop-up design to celebrate the changing of the seasons.

Teaming up with Twilight Trees, the new look has been inspired by an ‘enchanted woodland setting’ paying homage to the nearby New Forest, with hues of red, orange and amber.

New autumnal dishes include pumpkin ravoilo, chicken gnocchi and duck confit, alongside a new cocktail list from The Isle of Wight Distillery.

A new afternoon tea selection has also been created.

The autumn display will be showcased until the end of November before the space transforms into a ‘whimsical Winter Wonderland’.

The Christmas installation will feature bushels of foliage in green and white hues and sparkling gold elements throughout with a new festive afternoon tea.

