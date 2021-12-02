Harbour Hotels raises over 12k for hospitality charity

The Harbour Hotel group has raised more than £12,000 for hospitality charity Room to Reward, which offers free hotel stays to hard-working volunteers.

The fundraising campaign ran throughout the summer season and saw 50p from every portion of fish and chips sold across the group’s restaurants donated to the charity.

A total of £12,350.00 was raised and the money will be used to fund further outreach and development.

Story continues below Advertisement

Room to Reward utilises donated anticipated unsold rooms from hotels to enable charities and community groups to give short ‘thank you’ breaks to their most outstanding volunteers. Having been on pause for much of 2020, the charity relaunched in the spring of 2021 with a special campaign to recognise volunteers who have truly made a difference over the course of the pandemic.

Adam Terpening, Director of Room to Reward, said: “We are hugely grateful to everyone at Harbour Hotels for this wonderful support… The importance of volunteers has never been more prevalent. The amazing amount raised will enable us to reach more Hidden Heroes and say ‘thank you’ to them.”

“Since reopening, we have had numerous nominations highlighting the impact of these incredible volunteers… Their stories are as inspiring as they are compelling. This fantastic fundraising will help us recognise their dedication and give them some time back.”

Mike Warren, Managing Director of Harbour Hotels, added: “We are delighted with the total raised. Room to Reward is very close to everyone at Harbour and we were thrilled to share and support such a fantastic charity with our guests.”

Room to Reward was originally founded in 2015 and now partners with more than 550 hotels throughout the UK. More than 1,100 volunteers have been nominated and over £500,000 worth of breaks have been donated in rooms that would otherwise go unsold.