Hare & Hounds Newbury reopens after seven-month refurbishment

Pub investment group Red Lion Holdings has reopened the Hare & Hounds in Speen, Newbury, following an extensive seven month long renovation.

The 17th century Georgian pub has reopened as a premium 30-bed coaching inn, complete with a pub and dining room.

Each of the rooms can be found within four separate room blocks clustered in and around the site and all are named after the equestrian world or historic dignitaries. Guests can choose between The Coach House, The Stable Block, The Paddock, and The Hunters Lodge.

Story continues below Advertisement

Each room features Robert’s radios, Bramley bath products, The White Company bathrobes and

slippers (upon request), plus super king or king-sized beds, Nespresso coffee machines and

welcome decanters of sloe gin.

Some rooms also include additional extras such as quaint outdoor terraces, dedicated vehicle spaces, views overlooking Donnington Castle or roll-top baths.

There is also a selection of dog-friendly, interconnecting, accessible and truckle bed family room options.

Hare & Hounds’ F&B options include The Barn Dining Room, an all-day concept which is open seven days a week and serves farm-to-table menus that evolve with the seasons.

Guests can expect to enjoy a seasonally changing offering of pub classics given contemporary twists, alongside an extensive drinks list which includes wines, a selection of house made cocktails and a choice of artisan gins or locally brewed craft ales.

The restaurant also features two private dining rooms that are available to hire for private events and special occasions.

Hare & Hounds is set to bring up to 80 new jobs to the area, and the Red Lion Holdings are working closely with Newbury Catering College to offer an array of apprenticeship opportunities, as they continue to invest in, and support further education and qualification within the hospitality sector.

Double occupancy rooms are available from £125 per night, B&B.