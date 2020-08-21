Hart Shoreditch Hotel opens to debut Curio brand in East London

Hart Shoreditch Hotel London, a new 126-room lifestyle hotel from Curio Collection by Hilton is preparing to open its doors.

The property will be the fourth Curio Collection by Hilton property in the capital and the brand’s first in East London.

Hart Shoreditch takes its name from one of the building’s previous occupants, The Harts, who were cabinetmakers in the 1800s.

Design details including a wrought iron and copper staircase, and costatement mahogany lighting created to replicate cabinetmaker’s boxes.

The rooms are split into nine bedroom and suite categories and feature muted colour palettes with copper mirror accents, green leather detailing, with herringbone flooring and bold geometric tiling in the bathrooms.

Hart Shoreditch is also home to barboun, a restaurant from the team behind acclaimed London restaurants, Yosma and Hovarda, headed up by Fezile Ozalgan, who draws inspiration from her Turkish Cypriot heritage.

There is also an all-day bar, Tavla.

Lina Zakzeckyte, general manager of Hart Shoreditch, comments: “When we soft launched in February, we barely had a chance to welcome guests before being forced to close like the rest of the hospitality industry. We can finally introduce Hart Shoreditch and what makes us different.”