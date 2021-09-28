Hartwell House promotes F&B manager to head honcho role

Kevin Hughes has been appointed general manager at Hartwell House & Spa in Buckinghamshire.

The appointment follows the sad news last month that Matthew A C Johnson had died suddenly.

Hughes has worked at Hartwell House for almost five years and his most recent role was as food and beverage manager having started at Hartwell House in 2017 as restaurant manager.

Prior to working at Hartwell House, he spent time working in hotels in the USA, Ireland and the UK.

Hughes was also assistant restaurant manager at the five-star Rosewood London Hotel and before that spent time with Hand Picked Hotels and the Capella Hotel Group.

Hartwell House comprises 48 bedrooms and a 2 AA Rosette restaurant and Hartwell Spa.

Hartwell House is a member of both Relais & Chateaux and Pride of Britain.

In 2008, Historic House Hotels Ltd and all its interests became the property of the National Trust, by donation, with all profits henceforward benefiting the houses and the charity.