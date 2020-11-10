Hastings Hotels’ Culloden Estate freshens up spa with £750k investment

Culloden Estate & Spa in Northern Ireland, part of the Hastings Hotels portfolio, has completed a £750k renovation of its spa and wellness facilities.

The investment, which begin in January, has seen part of The Spa at the Culloden redesigned, with the the introduction of both a new linear vitality pool and a Tylarium, which is a combination of a sauna and steam room.

The wellness facilities have also been upgraded with a new larger steam room, including a feature shower, an amenity at the forefront of modern spa design, and the pool which spans most of the ground floor, has had its associated plant updated and its finishes refreshed.

There is a new couples’ treatment room and two additional bespoke pedicure treatment rooms.

Externally, there is a new timber façade which helps to create a ‘Nordic’ spa look.



Lisa Steele, general manager of Culloden Estate & Spa said: “We are delighted to have further enhanced our offering with the completion of a renovation of the spa which is part of a continuous investment programme from Hastings Hotels.



“We have thoughtfully redesigned and refreshed the spa and wellness facilities and I am confident that this will further enhance our first-class guest experience.”