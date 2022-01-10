Hastings Hotels taps into top TV with Line of Duty and Derry Girls packages

Hastings Hotels is capitalising on Northern Ireland’s recent popularity as a shooting location for film and TV, by announcing a selection of bespoke experiences for guests which are inspired by popular shows.

The experiences include walking tours themed around the BBC’s smash-hit detective drama Line of Duty and Channel 4’s cult comedy Derry Girls.

The packages are available at a wide selection of Hastings Hotels’ properties including the five-star Culloden Estate Spa, the Europa Hotel, The Everglades Hotel, Grand Central Hotel and Ballygally Castle.

At The Everglades Hotel in Derry, guests can purchase the ‘Be a Derry Girl’ package, which includes afternoon tea, a cocktail, a walking tour and an overnight stay from £95 per person sharing.

The walking tour, hosted by an expert local guide, takes in famous filming locations including Long Tower Church where the miracle of Our Lady occurred, followed by the Bishop’s Gate where Toto made a miraculous appearance.

The package also includes a themed afternoon tea which features a cream horn, a cone of chips, the famous Derry sausage roll baps, a classic Tayto Cheese and Onion crisp sandwich and a cocktail.

At the Grand Central Hotel & The Europa Hotel, both in Belfast, guests can enjoy The Line of Duty Experience (£59pp) which begins with tea, coffee, and a muffin before a walking tour which takes in some of the series’ most notable filming locations.

Guests will be taken on a tour of series landmarks including ‘Pelbury House’, the headquarters of the Central Police force and the Lorry Park where Kate shot Ryan Pilkington before doing a runner with Jo Davidson in series six.

Guests will also receive their own Line of Duty duck.

Further experiences include themed afternoon teas inspired by Netlflix hit Bridgerton and global phenomenon Game of Thrones, which ended in 2019.