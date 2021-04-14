Haycock Manor Hotel to open in June after extensive renovation

Haycock Manor Hotel in Cambridgeshire is to open in June following an extensive renovation of a Grade-II listed building into a new luxury boutique.

The hotel is family-owned and operated by Haycock Limited and will launch on June 22 in the village of Wansford-in-England.

The first phase of opening will see 49 bedrooms unveiled alongside two restaurants, a bar and lounge. The second phase will be completed in August and will comprise the launch of a cookery school and farm shop, with a spa and riverside glamping site to open in early 2022.

Haycock Manor Hotel will launch as a member of the consortiums Preferred Hotels & Resorts L.V.X. Collection and Pride of Britain Hotels.

The 49 bedrooms are divided into clusters, with classic doubles, garden classics, feature rooms, junior suites or master suites and aim to bring the hotel’s history to life. The building dates back to 1571.

At the helm of the Haycock Manor kitchen is executive chef Lee Clarke. Whilst Clarke will oversee all elements of the food and beverage including breakfast, afternoon tea and the more casual dining affair Haycock Kitchen, his main focus will be Prévost Restaurant.

Recognised in the Michelin Guide, Prévost previously existed in the heart of nearby Peterborough, but from June 2021 will be housed in an Orangery style building with glass atrium overlooking the Haycock’s kitchen gardens.

Joining Clarke in the kitchen at Prévost is Sam Nash, who has spent the last six years garnering his skills at L’Enclume.

Haycock Kitchen will serve a brasserie-style menu featuring seasonal grills and salads in the original Inn dating from 1534. Part of this restaurant is situated in the enormous historic kitchen with its ancient arched ceiling, one of the oldest original elements of the building.

Afternoon tea will be served in one of the hotel’s drawing rooms, complete with open fireplace and exposed beams and the Cocktail Bar will showcase the very best of British, new and old-world wines, with a strong focus on sustainable, organic producers.

Tom Wortley, general manager says: “The Haycock has a proud history of welcoming guests for over 450 years but the guest experience we are creating now combines that wonderful history with luxury finishes and the latest smart technology. Our highly talented team have been tasked with making the Haycock one of the finest hotels and food destinations in the East of England and they have the skills, experience and drive to achieve it.”

As part of the spa launch in 2022, a fitness suite will open, with yoga mats in bedrooms, electric bikes, canoes and paddleboards also on offer.