Haycock Manor to finally open this weekend after delays

Haycock Manor is to finally open its doors this weekend, unveiling its new look under ownership after an extensive refurbishment.

The 16th century listed building in Wansford, Cambridgeshire, was originally scheduled to open in June but was delayed, and now a post on the hotel’s website has announced it will launch this Sunday, 31 October.

The notice reads: “Yes, the wait is over! The Haycock returns – restored and rejuvenated!

“We are flinging our doors open for you. We can’t wait to show you the love and care with which we have brought this iconic building and all its history back to life.

“The hotel has been undergoing refurbishment for well over a year and now is your chance to view the ancient stone features that have been restored including the stunning 17C fireplaces in our feature bedroom suites, now seen in all their original beauty.

“We’ve created beautiful bathrooms and refurbished our Ballroom, conference and dining spaces. The bar and lounge now have echoes of past glories but like the critically acclaimed Prévost restaurant these are also now the most beautiful elegant but playful settings.”

The hotel comprises 49 bedrooms, with exposed beams, Elizabethan fireplaces, and four poster beds.

The hotel’s dining offerings include Prévost Restaurant, housed in an Orangery style building with glass atrium overlooking the kitchen gardens, and Haycock Kitchen, which extends a large terrace area and serves brasserie-style dishes.

At the helm of the Haycock Manor kitchen is executive chef Lee Clarke. Whilst Clarke will oversee all elements of the food and beverage including breakfast, afternoon tea and Haycock Kitchen, his main focus will be Prévost Restaurant.

The hotel is family-owned and operated by Haycock Limited.

A spa and riverside glamping site is to open in early 2022.

The hotel will be part of Pride of Britain Hotels and Preferred Hotels.