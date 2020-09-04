Head chef and GM moves on from The Methuen Arms

A new head chef and general manager have stepped in at The Methuen Arms after Leigh Evans departed the business at the end of August.

Head chef Kevin Chandler joins from Rick Stein restaurant in Marlborough and also boasts experience with the likes at Gordon Ramsay and the Galvin Brothers.

Hannah Liquorish has been appointed general manager. Both roles replace Leigh Evans who left the hotel at the end of August having been both head chef and general manager for the past three years since the property was acquired by Butcombe Brewery.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jayson Perfect, group managing director Pubs & Inns, Liberation Group says: “This is an exciting time for The Methuen Arms. Bringing in a new dedicated head chef allows us to really focus on taking our food offering to the next level. Kevin has a fantastic background and we are all really looking forward to him making his mark at The Methuen.

“Steph, our assistant manager, and the rest of the front of house team have all really stepped up recently and we wanted to bring Hannah on board as general manager to offer some leadership and expertise to make sure we continue to put our customers first in all of our thinking.”