Headline speaker confirmed for the return of UKHospitality’s annual conference

UKHospitality will be welcoming Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng as the headline speaker at its annual conference, which will be held on September 20 at the RAC in London.

Kwarteng joins a line-up of sector leaders on the day including Paul Pomroy, CEO of McDonalds UK, Karin Shepard, European MD of InterContinental Hotels Group and Nick Mackenzie, CEO of Greene King.

This year’s conference gives UKHospitality members an opportunity to meet in person, catch up and join the conversation with many of the leading lights of the UK’s hospitality sector.

UKHospitality CEO Kate Nicholls will give her take on the state of the sector after 18 gruelling months and update on the challenges, opportunities and plans to help drive recovery.

The agenda is bolstered by exclusive new research from industry analysts CGA and STR, as well as a deep dive into the economic outlook for the sector.

UKHospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said: “We are incredibly pleased to announce that the Business Secretary will be joining us for our annual conference this year. This year’s in-person conference is an important opportunity for us all to come together, share experiences and also remind a key figure in the Government of the enormous contribution our industry makes to the economic and social wellbeing of the UK. I look forward to seeing as many members as possible there on what is set to be a great event.”

The 2021 UKHospitality Conference will be held on 20th September at the RAC club in London. For further details and to register visit https://www.ukhevents.com/