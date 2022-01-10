Heckfield Place appoints Kevin Brooke as General Manager

Heckfield Place, a 438-acre luxury estate in Hampshire, has announced the appointment of Kevin Brooke as the hotel’s new General Manager.

Brooke replaces current General Manager Olivia Richli, who has spent three years at the helm of the 45-bed property, joining Heckfield Place in January 2018, ahead of its official launch later that year.

Richli is leaving the hotel because she plans to retire and return to her home in Sri Lanka.

Story continues below Advertisement

In his new role, Brooke will oversee the launch of Heckfield Place’s Bothy Spa, which will complement the existing Little Bothy Spa that sits within the hotel.

The Bothy Spa is a standalone building that sits beyond the walled garden on the edge of the site’s woodlands and comprises a pool beneath a ‘light-filled canopy’, oak terrace and three movement spaces.

The spa will comprise 10 treatment rooms offering Wildsmith Skin rituals.

The Sun Room and Courtyard will serve dishes curated by culinary director Skye Gyngell, who is well-known for receiving a Michelin star while working at Petersham Nurseries in Richmond and for her low-waste restaurant Spring at Somerset House in London’s Covent Garden.

Gyngell’s menus will feature ingredients produced at the Estate’s biodynamic market garden.

Brooke previously acted as General Manager for the much-loved Cliveden House, which underwent a multi-million pound restoration during his tenure from 2016 to 2019.

Cliveden House is also where Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, stayed the night before her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

Heckfield Place is owned by the Chan family and is home to a total of 46 bedrooms, spread across the main house, ‘the corridors’ and a cottage in the grounds, as well as being home to two restaurants, a private cinema and the Little Bothy spa, which offers dedicated spaces for pilates, yoga and personal training.