Heckfield Place confirms departure of influential GM after four years

Heckfield Place has confirmed that general manager Olivia Richli is leaving her post after four years.

She will depart in early January 2022 in order to return to her home in Sri Lanka.

Richli joined the 438-acre Hampshire estate in January 2018, ahead of its official opening later that year, having been plucked from semi-retirement at her Galle Fort home in Sri Lanka.

Prior to joining Heckfield Place, her career had been devoted to opening, running, and understanding the soul of some of the world’s most eclectic hotels.

Richli has been integral in leading a team whose shared ambition is to reconnect a grand English house, its home farm and the local community.

She described Heckfield as the place where the very best of her life’s experiences and skills came together and made perfect sense.

“It’s been a privilege to be trusted with such a jewel by our owners, the Chan Family, and to be part of an extraordinary team of talented people. I will always treasure these past four years and be so very proud of this time.

“While it’s the most fabulous project of my career to date, my home in a beautiful corner of Sri Lanka is now beckoning me back to the tropics. Heckfield is ready for its next chapter, and I am very happy to be handing over the reins in the New Year to an old friend. I cannot wait to see its journey over the next decades and look forward to returning as a guest to one of the most restorative and regenerative hotel experiences in the world.”

Heckfield Place said Richli’s replacement has been appointed and will be announced in due course.