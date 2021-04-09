Hector Ross, Partner and chief operating officer, The Mitre Hotel

Despite the turmoil of the pandemic, Hector Ross not only set up a brand-new hospitality business last year, but also raised the funds to buy and completely revamp The Mitre Hotel in Hampton Court. He then based himself at the hotel alongside over 30 builders during the first lockdown in 2020 to conduct an extensive multimillion-pound refurbishment at the London building.

The resulting new hotel is incredible, with two restaurants, 36 bedrooms, two outside dining terraces, the world’s first ‘Whispering Angel bar’ and an events space.

Hector Ross is the former COO at Longshot Holdings and previously worked with Ollie Vigors and Joel Cadbury at Bel & The Dragon and on the launch of luxury hotel, Beaverbrook, before branching out on his own when he acquired The Mitre.

Ross has teamed up with ex-Gordon Ramsay chef, Ronnie Kimbugwe for the new venture, who heads up the two restaurants at The Mitre and will oversee F&B across the wider portfolio. Together they are aiming to take the Signet Hotel Collection to six properties in five years.