Highland Liquor Company owners venture into hotel business with launch of The Dipping Lugger

A new restaurant with rooms on the West Highland Coast of Scotland has opened from two hospitality entrepreneurs looking to make their first foray into hotel ownership.

The Dipping Lugger is a new restaurant on the shores of Loch Broom owned by Helen Chalmers and Robert Hicks, who also operate the Ullapool distillery, Highland Liquor Company.

Hicks has extensive experience in the hospitality sector having worked at the two Michelin-starred Altnaharrie Inn, Gleneagles, Gidleigh Park, London’s Four Seasons.

The restaurant, housed in the former parish manse dating back to 1789, has been restored by the owners with grant support from Highlands & Islands Enterprise, and comprises a kitchen headed up by David Smith and interiors by designer Even Cullen-Cornes.

Smith previously worked at Boath House in Nairn and Ullinish Country Lodge Hotel and has created a seven-course dinner menu and four-course lunch menu for 18-cover restaurant at The Dipping Lugger.

There is also The Tasting Room, a two-table dining room that doubles as a gin sampling room, a ‘Sweet Shop’ and three bedrooms.

Cullen-Cornes has previously worked on The Padstow Townhouse by Paul Ainsworth and Tom Kerridge’s Hand and Flowers.

Calum Robertson is The Dipping Lugger’s general manager.