Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott and more freeze hotel development in Russia

Global hotel groups including Hilton, Hyatt and Accor have announced they will freeze hotel development in Russia, following pressure from critics.

Hilton, IHG, Marriott and Accor have all announced the suspension of all planned openings in Russia, as well as future developments and investment in the country.

Hilton, IHG and Marriott also made the move to close their corporate offices in Moscow.

The move comes after the hotel sector faced criticism for continuing to operate in Russia, even after major US and European companies such as McDonald’s, Airbus and Starbucks scaled down operations in the country, or ceased them altogether.

Although the hotel groups are pausing development plans in Russia, each of these companies mentioned continue to operate hotels there.

Marriott clarified in a statement to press that its hotels in Russia are owned by third parties, saying “we continue to evaluate the ability for these hotels to remain open.”

In its own release, Hilton said: “Our hotels have always been part of the fabric of our communities that we serve, and we take seriously our promise to positively impact the places where we live and work.

“We will continue to evaluate hotel operations in Russia, while complying with applicable sanctions and U.S. government directives as we hope for a resolution to this crisis.”

A spokesperson for Hyatt said: “Understanding that many people in Russia face challenges and uncertainty about their future as well, we are determining how best to support and care for our hotel colleagues and current guests in the country.”

IHG said: “We are deeply saddened and shocked by the war in Ukraine and our thoughts continue to be with all those impacted by these horrific events. IHG has a commitment to look after the people and communities where we have a presence around the world. We have long-term management or franchise agreements with independent third-party companies that own the hotels in Russia.”