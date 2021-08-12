Hilton on the hunt for 1,400 employees across UK properties as business booms

Hotel group Hilton has announced plans to recruit 1,400 new team members for its UK properties as business booms around demand for a staycation.

Roles on offer include mixologists, beauty therapists, breakfast chefs and housekeepers, with four new hotels due to open within the group by the end of the year.

The recruitment drive follows on from the hire of 1,000 new employees ahead of lockdown lifting on May 17.

Canopy by Hilton London City, The Samuel Ryder Hotel St Albans, Tapestry Collection by Hilton and Hilton Woking will all open before the end of 2021.

Julie Baker, UK&I vice president operations, Hilton said: “Whether you’re looking for better flexibility, career progression or want to embrace something completely new, a career at Hilton can offer a real world of opportunity. Our team members sit at the very heart of our business, so we’re focussed on creating the best environment where our Team Members can truly thrive.”

Hilton already works with the likes of Foxes Academy, Springboard, the armed forces and the government-backed Kickstart Scheme.

Pictured: Martin Rowe, Chief Engineer at Hilton Brighton Metropole