Hilton opens The Fellows House in Cambridge

The Fellows House Cambridge has opened its doors, as Hilton brings its Curio Collection brand to the city for the first time.

The new 131-bedroom ‘apartment style’ hotel is the second Hilton to open in Cambridge.

The room types are all named after people associated with the city and Cambridge fellows such as Kipling, Newton, Gormley and Attenborough.

The offering includes king rooms, studios and one-bedroom apartments, together with Fellows Duplex apartments split across two levels, and have been equipped with kitchens.

Steve Cassidy, managing director, UK & Ireland, Hilton said: “We are thrilled to open this unique property in the historic city of Cambridge. It has something for everyone, offering the perfect base to return to after a long day of exploring, working or studying.”

The Fellows House is one of 14 new properties opening for Hilton across the UK this year.

The Cambridge site will also be home to signature restaurant, The Folio Bar & Kitchen, plus coffee shop The Sage of Cambridge.

There is an indoor swimming pool, gym, sauna and steam room as well as meetings and events space Hawking Suite.