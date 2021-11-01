Hilton to recruit almost 2,000 roles nationwide in preparation for Christmas events rush

Hilton Hotels is calling for more than 1,900 new staff to join the business as it prepares for the return of festive events this Christmas.

The hotel chain is offering almost 600 temporary roles and over 1,300 permanent vacancies across its properties, including The Biltmore Mayfair, Hilton At The Ageas Bowl Southampton and Hilton Birmingham Metropole ahead of what it is expecting to be a bumper winter trading season.

There are a variety of roles being offered, from bartenders and events manager to chefs and conference & banqueting operations hosts.

Julie Baker, UK&I vice president operations, Hilton said: “We’re expecting a bumper season of festive drinks and work parties back in full swing. Across our hotels in the UK and Ireland, we have nearly 600 temporary roles available, as well as more than 1,300 permanent vacancies for those looking for a rewarding career in hospitality.”